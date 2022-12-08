Not Available

Soul Britannia

  • Documentary

Series that examines the dynamic impact of black American and Caribbean sounds on British music and society. A generation of young white music fans fell in love with black music in the 60s and sold it back to America while a generation of immigrants from the Caribbean helped introduce soul and ska to Britain and helped launch a new youth culture. Featuring rare archive performances and interviews with Van Morrison, Tom Jones, Solomon Burke, Elton John, Sam Moore, Georgie Fame and many others

