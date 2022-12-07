Not Available

Soul Eater

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Square Enix

At the Death Weapon Meister Academy, humans known as Meisters study. Each Meister have their own partner, which is a weapon capable of taking on a human form. The story follows three of these Meisters and their Weapon. They are Maka Alban and her weapon Soul Eater, Black Star and his weapon Tsubaki, and Death the Kid and his weapons Patricia and Elizabeth Thompson. They attend school, do homework, fight evil souls, and most important, they try to help their weapons reach Death Scythe status, in which they are eligible for use by the leader of all the Meisters and Weapons, Death(The Grim Reaper) himself.

Cast

Chiaki OmigawaMaka Albarn
Kouki UchiyamaSoul Eater Evans
Yumiko KobayashiBlack Star
Kaori NazukaTsubaki Nakatsukasa
Mamoru MiyanoDeath the Kid
Maaya SakamotoCrona

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images