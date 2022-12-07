Not Available

At the Death Weapon Meister Academy, humans known as Meisters study. Each Meister have their own partner, which is a weapon capable of taking on a human form. The story follows three of these Meisters and their Weapon. They are Maka Alban and her weapon Soul Eater, Black Star and his weapon Tsubaki, and Death the Kid and his weapons Patricia and Elizabeth Thompson. They attend school, do homework, fight evil souls, and most important, they try to help their weapons reach Death Scythe status, in which they are eligible for use by the leader of all the Meisters and Weapons, Death(The Grim Reaper) himself.