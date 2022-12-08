Not Available

Soul Eater Not!

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BONES

Soul Eater Not! is a side-story to the main series, focusing on a freshman halberd named Harudori Tsugumi, who befriends two other meisters, Tatane Meme and Anya Hepburn. All three take part in the NOT (Normally Overcome Target) class at DWMA and learn to control their powers in order to overcome their difficulties to have a normal life, as opposed to the battle-oriented EAT (Especially Advanced Talent) class taken by Maka, Soul, and their companions.

Cast

Chisuga HarukaHarudori Tsugumi
Aoi YukiTatane Meme
Saori HayamiAnya Hepburn
Mamoru MiyanoDeath the Kid

