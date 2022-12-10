Soul Ferry

Not Available

The eyes of the flesh are dim and unclear, seeing near but not far, seeing before and behind, seeing light and not seeing darkness, what they see is not infallible. Xia Dongqing, who does not seem to have any sense of existence on the outside, has an unknown secret. He can see sentient beings in another world. He grew up in an orphanage and had just graduated from university and was preparing for the postgraduate entrance examination. At this time, he was looking for a job. During this period, Dongqing was admitted to the 444 convenience store. It is said that this convenience store will be haunted after 12 o'clock in the middle of the night. It turns out that this is the connecting point of two different latitude spaces.