The story revolves around a guy named Rohan who had recently broken up with his girlfriend Kajal. Being sad and depressed he is destroyed morally and mentally and has nothing to live for. He consumes high quantities of alcohol and drugs and goes unconscious, when he wakes up his close friend Diksha is sitting by him and taking care of him as she found him in a terrible state. Curfew is announced in the nation for 21 days due to the pandemic, and Diksha spends 21 days with Rohan and they end up in a hot passionate relationship making love to each other the entire time. on the 22nd day, the doorbell rings, and his ex-Kajal is at the door pleading him to take her back and she could not stay without him.