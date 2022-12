Not Available

It is rumored in the martial world that a mystery white-haired girl suddenly appeared around the thief Feng Ling Er. She is so powerful that many martial arts masters can't defeat her. The girl's identity, the source of her power and her influence to the world all caused discussion among the public. But Feng Ling Er and the white-haired girl named Bai Yu Xiu never care about it. They travel the world with pleasure, unaware of a great conspiracy coming towards them.