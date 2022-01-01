Not Available

Sound of Colors is a Chinese and Taiwanese romance television series, based on a book of the same name by famous Taiwanese illustrator Jimmy Liao. It first broadcast on June 10, 2006 in Taiwan, followed by subsequent broadcasts in other Asian countries. A film version starring Tony Leung and Miriam Yeung was made in 2003, but the TV drama and the film have completely different storylines. While the television series is adapted from Liao's illustrations, the content of the TV version of "Sound of Colors" varies, as the plot is thicker.