This summer, VH1 and Palladia present some of today's hottest and most talked about musical artists like you've never seen them before. VH1 and Palladia's new music series "SoundClash" will bring together acts as diverse as Fall Out Boy, Lil Wayne, and London Grammar as well as Ed Sheeran, Sia and Grouplove on one stage, at one time, to perform a mix of current hits, catalog favorites, covers and even once-in-a-lifetime collaborations in front of a live studio audience for a truly next-generation music performance show. Executive produced by Ahmir "?uestLove" Thompson and hosted by DJ/producer and Grammy Award-nominee Diplo, "SoundClash" premieres Wednesday, July 23rd at 9 PM ET/PT on VH1 and Palladia. Episodes will be available the morning following its TV premiere in the VH1 App. The show's official hashtag is #SoundClash. Imagine the pulsating energy of the music festival experience, combined with the rush of seeing your favorite band perform their biggest hits live - this is "SoundClash," VH1 and Palladia's innovative new series that unites established artists and emerging artists onstage. Each one-hour show seamlessly weaves together continuous musical performances with artist and band interviews for an all-encompassing audiovisual experience.