Based on the manga by Fukudahda. Asoka Madoka is invited to karaoke by her friends where she is introduced to Miyamoto who she happens to know from before. The two other girls depart with two other boys. Then, Asoka and Miyamota make out, rent a love hotel, and do what needs to be done. Ai-chan is a girl who happens to be into a smell fetish who likes Namikawa. After school, when there is no one around, the two of them have some fun.