South African Walks

Having tackled treks across the UK, Julia Bradbury embarks on a grand adventure in South Africa. As the world focuses its attention on the World Cup host nation, Julia sets out on four different walks that explore South Africa's claim to be 'a world in one country’. Television presenter Julia Bradbury (WAINWRIGHT WALKS) explores the stunning landscapes of South Africa; venturing along the world famous Garden Route, the Drakensberg mountain range, the Kruger National Park and the Augrabies Falls.