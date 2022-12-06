South Beach (1993)

Not Available

In order to stay out of jail, Kate Patrick and her partner in crime is hired (blackmailed) by a mysterious government agent known only as Roberts. She must use all of her skills to help bring down criminals in and around South Beach without getting herself killed in the process. Some of these bad guys are big fish in the the oceans of crime and corruption, but Kate succeeds in doing all of this with such style and finesse that makes it seem almost effortless at times. And besides, what's the point of fighting the bad guys if you can't look good while doing it, right?