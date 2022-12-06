Not Available

South of Hell

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Blumhouse Television

A supernatural thriller set in South Carolina, South Of Hell focuses on Maria Abascal (Suvari), a stunning demon-hunter-for-hire whose power stems from within. Like those she hunts, Maria is divided within herself, struggling with her own demon, Abigail, who resides inside of her, feeding on the evil Maria exorcises from others. Maria and Abigail share a soul and a destiny, but as Maria desperately tries to overtake Abigail, she will discover how far Abigail will go to remain a part of her.

Cast

Mena SuvariMaria Abascal
Bill IrwinEnos Abascal
Drew MoerleinDusty
Lamman RuckerElijah Bledsoe
Paulina SingerGrace Bledsoe
Zachary BoothDavid Abascal

