A multi-award winning series based on Winifred Holtby's most enduring novel, South Riding, featuring Dorothy Tutin as headmistress Sarah Burton and Nigel Davenport as the ambitious landowner Robert Carne. Adapted for the screen by Stan Barstow (A Kind of Loving) and directed by James Ormerod and Alastair Reid. South Riding was an instant success when first broadcast on ITV in 1974 and it was repeated to great acclaim on Channel 4 in 1987