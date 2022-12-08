Not Available

Southern Charm

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Haymaker

    "Southern Charm" goes behind the walls of Charleston, South Carolina's most aristocratic families to reveal a world of exclusivity, money and scandal that goes back generations. The fast-paced, drama-filled docu-series follows six Charleston singles — Craig Conover, Cameran Eubanks, Jenna King, Thomas Ravenel, Shepard "Shep" Rose, and Whitney Sudler Smith — struggling with the constraints of this tight-knit, posh society. The cast, some descendants of Vice Presidents and four-term Senators, and others from "new money," is comprised of Southern bachelors who suffer from "Peter Pan Syndrome" by refusing to settle down; and the women in their lives who challenge them to grow up. Viewers will see them launch political careers, build businesses, break hearts, and chase true love -- all while struggling to preserve their family names. Because in Charleston, you're only as good as your last garden party and one social screw-up can taint generations to come.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images