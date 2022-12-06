Southern Cross

Not Available

In 2120,the planet Gloire has been colonized by descendents of Earth, who set out to create, self-sustaining outposts to keep the human race alive following a near fatal apocalyptic war on Earth. However, these colonists are unprepared for the return of the Zor, the original inhabitants of the planet, who left in the wake of a similarly devastating war that turned their world into a harsh, uninhabitable wasteland. The action focuses on an elite group of humans who battle the returning Zor in powerful transformable weapons. As casualties mount on both sides, and real negotiations seem out of the question, the endgame deteriorates into a no-win situation.