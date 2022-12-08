Not Available

Across the Deep South, heat, humidity and darn good hiding places provide a perfect backdrop for dark, despicable deeds. Southern Fried Homicide transports viewers into the steamy, Southern subculture whose lifestyles and charming drawls are captivating viewers - and covering up crimes. SOUTHERN FRIED HOMICIDE probes the juiciest stories from down in the Bible Belt, from the Carolinas to Louisiana and Tennessee. The premiere episode on June 5 at 10/9C profiles an old adage in the south: families are a bit like fudge - mostly sweet, but with a few nuts. After pedigreed Southern belle Susie Newsom's marriage fails, sweet Susie spirals and starts to have an affair...with her disturbed first cousin. When the rest of the family isn't exactly thrilled with the kissing cousins, their scandalous relationship ends with nine family members dead, spanning from Kentucky to North Carolina. SOUTHERN FRIED HOMICIDE proves that ugliness lurks behind Southern beauty when cracks in moral society give way to cold-blooded murder. Actress Shanna Forrestall, a native belle of Louisiana, serves as the gatekeeper to these salacious stories that give another meaning to things that "go south."