Southie Rules

Protecting a way of life as old as South Boston itself is all that matters to the family featured in this real-life series. It's a multigenerational clan living under the same roof of a three-story home, as it used to be all over Southie in working-class days gone by. Those traditions are disappearing, however, much to the chagrin of this stubborn family that is thumbing its nose at the yuppie invasion and relentless modernization of their beloved neighborhood. The family includes Camille and her ex-husband, Walter, who live on the top floor and still sleep in the same bed. Down the hall is youngest son, Matt, his girlfriend, Jenn, and their 1-year-old daughter. The middle floor houses Jon -- the eldest son who manages the family's tattoo shop -- his wife, Jessy, and Matt's best friend, Devin. On the ground floor is the family glue and problem-solver, oldest daughter Leah, her husband Jarod and their toddler daughter.