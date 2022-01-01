Not Available

Soy tu fan is a Mexican romantic comedy television series produced by Canana Films, Fox Television Studios and Once TV México, and is an adaptation of the Argentina series of the same name created by Dolores Fonzi and Constanza Novick. It is directed by Álvaro Hernández, Mariana Chenillo & Gerardo Naranjo, produced by Pablo Cruz, Constanza Novick, Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Geminiano Pineda, Jorge Mondragón, Diego Martínez Ulanosky and Ana Claudia Talancón and written by Constanza Novick. It premiered Wednesday, April 28, 2010 in Mexico on Once TV Mexico, and in the USA on mun2, October 17, 2010. Season 2 began airing on October 19, 2011 on Once TV in Mexico.