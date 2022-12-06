Space Goofs

Not Available

Etno, Gorgeous, Bud, Stereo and Candy are five funny-looking aliens who crash landed on earth a few decades ago. Realizing that a close encounter with earthlings will doom them to a lifetime as human experiments, they hide from authorities in a run-down Victorian house, where they spend time trying to fix their spaceship, watching television to adjust to earth culture Theme: Oh, oh Five little monsters Were riding through space Their spaceship broke And they fell into this place They gotta get out But they don't know how So they're waitin' and waitin' In this creepy, creepy house La La La La-La La-La La La La We like Monstermen And then the little kids sing La La La La-La La-La La La La We like Monstermen And then everybody sings La La La La-La La-La La La La We like Monstermen Performed By: Iggy Pop