Not Available

We use the most cutting edge theories and technologies available, top astronomers, astrophysicists and astrobiologists seek answers to the mysteries of space in our universe. Since the dawn of humankind, our species has looked to the sky in wonder and amazement. Space Mysteries traces the history of our species' fascination with outer space from past to present - from Galileo to Stephen Hawking. The series then kicks into full-investigation mode, featuring the latest in high-tech gadgetry: unmanned probes, deep-space telescopes, particle accelerators, mega-satellite dishes, and more. Visually stunning CGI takes viewer where the video camera cannot tread - into the depths of our universe.