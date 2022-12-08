Not Available

‘Space Pioneer’ is a fascinating six-part series where physicist and host Dr. Basil Singer eagerly plays the role of human guinea pig in his quest to find answers. Follow him as he investigates whether humans could possibly call Mercury, Venus, Mars, Saturn’s moon Titan, and Jupiter’s moons Callisto and Gliese 581c their home in the future. In the name of science, Dr. Singer subjects himself to extreme temperatures, tests new survival technologies designed to keep humans alive in harsh environments, suffers the rigors of travel in zero gravity, explores ideas for new human habitats in the sky, and much more.