Set aboard the good ship Guisto, Space Pirates is a musical feast for the ears as children are treated to thirty minutes of music from a variety of genres and influences. Guisto orbits planet Earth under the command of Captain DJ (Perrier Award nominee Luke Toulson) who surfs the sound waves looking for music to broadcast on his pirate radio station Guisto FM. Captain DJ's motley crew includes space-wise kids Honk and Tonk, Lippy the talking microphone, and alien barnacle Zorst (voiced by Dominic Byrne from the Chris Moyles show) who reads the travel news and weather report. Also part of the merry gang is Jolly Roger the grumpy flag and raucous house band "The Jingles", made of three puppet rats with rhythm - Windy, Brassy and Stringy.