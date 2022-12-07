Not Available

Space Runaway Ideon

  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

SUNRISE

Space Runaway Ideon begins in 2300, far enough in the future that mankind has begun colonizing other planets. On the planet Solo in the Andromeda Galaxy, a group of archaeologists had come across the mysterious remains of the Ideon—three large armored trucks with the ability to transform into a godlike mecha. They also come across a large spaceship, known as the Solo Ship. For six months they had diligently restored the machines but failed to get the giant tanks to move. Suddenly, a humanoid alien civilization known as the Buff Clan comes across Solo. A long death ritual begins.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images