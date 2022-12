Not Available

Delivering a modern take on Wuthering Heights, two young lovers battle against the odds to be together. Carol Bolton (Sarah Smart) is feisty, passionate and reckless. Life has dealt her a raw deal. She lives in poverty-stricken Sparkhouse Farm with a drunken father, Richard (Alun Armstrong). Carol's determined to protect those closest to her - younger sister Lisa (Abigail James) and her soul mate since childhood, Andrew Lawton (Joseph McFadden).