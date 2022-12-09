Not Available

Sparkling Girls

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Allan Fiterman

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rede Globo

Sparkling Girls tells the story of three young and lovely, hard-working housekeepers who rise to stardom overnight after an incidentally uploaded online video of their singing performance becomes an unexpected hit. Penha, Rosário, and Cida, all make an honest living cleaning, cooking, and picking up after their bosses. Besides an everlasting friendship, these three ordinary women also share the similar struggle of finding romantic love. The future music stars never imagined all the glitz and glamour that their lives would turn into.

Cast

Leandra LealMaria do Rosário Monteiro (Rosário)
Isabelle DrummondMaria Aparecida dos Santos Souza (Cida)
Taís AraújoMaria da Penha Fragoso (Penha)
Cláudia AbreuJociléia Imbuzeiro Migon / Chayene Sampaio
Ricardo TozziFabianilson Brunini (Fabian) / Inácio Paixão / Rajão
Humberto CarrãoElano Fragoso

