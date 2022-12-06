Not Available

Sparks

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Welcome to the Sparks guide at TV Tome Sparks is the story of Alonzo Sparks, who owns his own law firm. Although he tries to maintain his cool and focus on his clients, he often has to focus more on his two argumentative sons. His sons compete about everything, who looks the best and who's the best lawyer. Their biggest wish is to become romantically involved with Wilma Cuthbert, the only female attorney at the firm. I'm not looking for any co-editor's for this guide, it is complete. But thanks for being helpful and understanding.

Cast

Robin Givens
Arif S. Kinchen
Kym Whitley
Terrence HowardGreg Sparks
James Avery
Miguel A. Núñez, Jr.

View Full Cast >

Images