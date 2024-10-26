Not Available

Spartan Ultimate Team Challenge is a ports entertainment competition series based on the obstacle race of the same name. The series will bring people together in teams of five - two men, two women, and an "elite Spartan athlete" that will be picked by the show and serve as "team captain." The elite athlete will either be from the Spartan Pro Team or from a different field of expertise. Each team of five will be responsible for getting their teammates through mud, water and, barbed wire, culminating with an attempt to conquer the dreaded Slip Wall for a shot at $250,000. Dhani Jones and Kyle Martino host with Evan Dollard and MJ Acosta as course reporters.