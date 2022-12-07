Not Available

Spawn is the story of Al Simmons, an African-American employee of the U.S. government who is killed in the line of duty while working as a CIA assassin. Being completely devoted to his wife Wanda, Al sells his soul to the devil - Malebolgia - in exchange for a second chance on earth. But Malebolgia has sent him five years into the future, with no memories, and in the unrecognizable form of a "hell spawn" with superhuman powers. In his effort to make sense of his new existence, Spawn must also use these powers to serve those who allowed him to return a duty he is not entirely convinced he wants to fulfill.