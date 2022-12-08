Not Available

SPCA Rescue is a series about the brave and tireless work of the SPCA to save animals from abuse, neglect, abandonment and hard times. It focuses on the work of the "animal police" – inspectors on the road tackling animal cruelty and seeking justice for victims. The series is filmed mostly at the Auckland SPCA, which handles almost 3000 complaints about animals in trouble each year. While most animal stories begin with the inspectorate or field officers, SPCA Rescue also showcases the work of vet staff, animal handlers and SPCA volunteers as they try to nurse them back to recovery. All go beyond the call of duty to give so many unwanted and unloved animals a chance at a new life. The much-loved programme – formerly known as Animal House – is now in its sixth series and has consistently rated in New Zealand’s top ten television shows. It kicks off with a dramatic special episode covering the animal rescue response to the Christchurch Earthquake. The following nine episodes focus on the Auckland SPCA that – in economic hard times - is handling large volumes of neglected, abandoned and surrendered animals.