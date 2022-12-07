Special Agent Oso

Not Available

Oso, a lovable teddy bear who is, however improbably, a special agent in training, turns to young viewers at home to complete his missions for the United Network for Investigating Quite Usual Events (UNIQUE), an international consortium of stuffed animals charged with teaching kids how to complete everyday tasks such as mailing a letter, using a library or just cleaning their room. Oso's adventures carry titles inspired by James Bond films: ``Gold Feather,'' ``A View to a Book'' and ``Carousel Royale,'' among others.