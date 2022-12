Not Available

A courageous team of heroes battles the evil king of the planet Voice who's plotting to overthrow Earth through corporate raiding in this anime parody of Super Sentai/Power Rangers programs. The members of the Special Duty Combat Unit Shinesman -- Shinesman Red, Shinesman Sepia, Shinesman Moss Green, Shinesman Salmon Pink and Shinesman Gray -- use the time between meetings and deadlines at the Right Corporation to bring down the bad guys.