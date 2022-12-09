Special Investigation Nine

Not Available

The #9 investigation team has been disbanded and members of the #9 investigation team have been scattered around. One year later, the Chief of the National Police Agency, Sojiro Kandagawa (Kotaro Satomi), orders the creation of a special investigation team to cover from the initial investigation until it is sent to the prosecutor's office. Sojiro Kandagawa appoints Sakutaro Munakata (Akira Terao) as the leader of the special investigation team. Former #9 investigation team members Naoki Asawa (Yoshihiko Inohara), Shiho Komiyama (Michiko Hada), Kengo Murase (Kanji Tsuda), Yasushi Aoyagi (Mitsuru Fukikoshi), Hideaki Yazawa (Hiromasa Taguchi) and new member Ryo Shindo (Yuki Yamada) join the special investigation team. --asianwiki