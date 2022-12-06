Special Ops Force

Not Available

In a world where there are few obvious "black hats" but many shades of gray, where governments engage in secret wars and espionage that threatens the security of every individual and nation on the planet, a group of… More highly trained covert military and intelligence operatives have joined forces to become SOLDIER OF FORTUNE, INC, an elite fighting unit. Led by retired Army Special Forces Major Matt Shepherd, SoF goes where the government cannot and will not openly venture, to protect national and international interests and to maintain the balance of power. During the show's first season it was called Soldier of Fortune, Inc., but when it returned for a second, retooled season, the series was renamed SoF: Special Ops