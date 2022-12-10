Not Available

Special Rescue Police Winspector is a Japanese tokusatsu TV series, part of the Metal Hero Series and the first piece of the Rescue Hero trilogy. The series follows the adventures and missions of a special "Rescue Police" team known as Special Police Winspector, as they stop crimes and respond to dangerous events where regular police force is not sufficient. The team is made up of one human and two robotic assistants. The opening catchphrase of the series is "Special Rescue Police Winspector: loves peace, have faith in friendship, facing the crime to protect of the life of the person, at the "Police Headquarters Special Emergency Police Team"!"