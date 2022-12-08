Not Available

Taste the bittersweet, breathe the love... Read my mind between silence and sound Tong Tong (Kate Tsui) has a hearing problem since childhood after saving her family from a house fire. She struggles to find her place in society, not wanting to be treated any differently. With the help of her mentor and others around her, Tong Tong realizes her talent in voice over acting, thus acknowledging her new strength and ability. At the dubbing company she also meets Leung Kai Yin (Kenneth Ma), who like many others in the beginning, treats her extra special as if she needed the additional attention and caring for her disability. But things don't always go the way she hope it would. After Kai Yin learns to understand her, Tong Tong finds herself falling for him. The only problem is she can't seem to confess and it seems Yuen Siu Naa (Claire Yiu) is also beginning to like Kai Yin. Another problem Tong Tong finds herself facing may be one that will cause her to sink to her lowest yet. Will Kai Yin be able to reach Tong Tong with his mind and heart? As it seems his words will just become a speech of silence...