Speed Dreams: The Fastest Place on Earth

Bill Nighy narrates a story about how every year thousands of petrol heads descend upon a dried up salt lake bed in Bonneville, Utah. Men from all over the world come to this truly unique setting with their bespoke vehicles - they all have just one plan, to drive them as fast as they can and hopefully join an elite group: the fastest men on earth. This is a story of a group of British amateur engineers who are willing to risk life and limb on their home made machines - six very different vehicles, six very different reasons for coming - all building speed machines in a quest to hold a Bonneville record.