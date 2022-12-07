Not Available

The Speed of Life Discovery Channel show is a brand new series, specializing in high speed photography to capture the amazing, blazing fast intricacies of daily life for animals and insects on the planet. Most especially, Speed of Life focuses on predators and prey, showing remarkable detail and breathtaking footage that you wouldn't believe. Each episode of the new Discovery Channel Speed of Life show focuses on a different region, and all of the various animals and interconnected ecosystems that call that region home.