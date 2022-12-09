Not Available

Speed Racer X, known in Japan as Mach Go Go Go, is a remake of the original 1967 series produced by Tatsunoko Production, the same studio that did the original. The show originally aired in Japan in 1997 on TV Tokyo and lasted only 34 episodes of a planned 52. An English adaptation was later produced by DIC Entertainment and aired in the United States on Nickelodeon's short-lived action block, Slam. This show was quickly taken off the air due to a lawsuit between DiC and the Santa Monica-based Speed Racer Enterprises, the company which owns the American rights of the franchise.