Not Available

Janet Johnston, passionate Denver-based spice-shop owner and avid home cook, promises minimum fuss and maximum flavor in her new "In the Kitchen" Food Network cooking series, Spice & Easy. Janet takes classic recipes and demonstrates how to simply reinvent them with a creative use of spices, proving that great seasonings can only enhance a meal. As she cooks up menus featuring everything from appetizers and entrees to side dishes, drinks and even desserts, each episode features an array of flavor-packed recipes with interesting spices built around themes like Friday Night Book Club, BBQ Challenge and Movie Night. With Janet’s help and expertise, "spicing up" dishes with a kick of flavor just got a whole lot easier!