Spice Siblings is a Chinese show in Singapore, aired in 2004 starring Tay Ping Hui, Jeanette Aw, Cynthia Koh, Andrew Seow and Le Yao. Although the show was well-received, the drama serial did not earn many nominations in the Star Awards 2004. This show is also very well known to the Channel 8 viewer's community as the show with the "hot kiss" by Tay Ping Hui and Jeanette Aw. In most recent polls about the "best kiss" in the Channel 8 dramas, this kiss still ranks first with a huge lead, although it aired two years ago. Many viewers also hope that MediaCorp, the TV company which heads Channel 8 and a variety of other free-to-air channels in Singapore, will re-air the show on the coveted 5.30 - 6.30pm weekdays slot.