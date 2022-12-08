Spice Trip

Not Available

Chef Stevie Parle and chef and professional spice blender Emma Grazette are embarking on a vibrant, colourful and spice-filled journey around the world. Adding spice is the easiest and quickest way to transform a simple dish from mundane to sensational. Stevie and Emma go to some of the most exotic countries on earth to meet the experts who grow spices and use them every day - visiting Mexico for chilli, Cambodia for black pepper, Grenada for nutmeg, Turkey for cumin, Zanzibar for cloves and India for cinnamon. As well creating recipes as cooking up amazing food along the way, Emma concocts therapies, beauty treatments and teas using the potent spices.