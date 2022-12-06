Spider-Man (1981)

Not Available

This early 80s animated series was the second Spider-Man cartoon after the original 1967 series. It was produced by the newly formed Marvel Productions, which had risen from the ashes of DePatie-Freleng Enterprises, who had previously produced the 1978 New Fantastic Four and 1979 Spider-Woman animated series. The series' character designs and some of the same voices (not Spider-Man himself) were later to be used in the more famous Spider-Man And His Amazing Friends animated series. The character designs for the series were based on the classic style of Spider-Man artist John Romita, and so, were very similar to the visual look of the comics from the mid 60s to the early 80s, when his style was still followed closely by successive artists. The series itself chronicles the adventures of Peter Parker as Spider-Man during his college years. Regular characters included Peter's Aunt May, J. Jonah Jameson-editor of the Daily Bugle, Betty Brant-Jameson's secretary and occasional damsel in