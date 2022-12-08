Spin (1995)

Not Available

Pirated satellite feeds revealing U.S. media personalities' contemptuous plans for their viewers come full circle in Spin. TV out-takes appropriated from network satellite feeds unravel the tightly spun fabric of television, a system which silences public debates and furthers the intolerance of anyone outside the pack of journalists, politicians, spin doctors and televangelists who manufacture the news. Spin moves through the L.A. rebellion and the floating TV talk-show called the 1992 U.S. presidential election.