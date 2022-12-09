Spirit Cage: Incarnation

Not Available

In the near future, the human world is already overcrowded, and the move to the Milky Way and the search for a new home is imminent. Just as everything was proceeding in an orderly manner, the moon phase changed, and the earth beneath it broke out for decades, with dramatic geological changes, and human beings left little in the catastrophe. The land gradually returned to calm, and people re-entered the familiar and unfamiliar land from the ruins and abyss. Are we used to do everything that dominates us? Is it still the master of this world