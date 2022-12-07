Not Available

Who says romance is dead? Spirited is a romantic look at life and love after death with a rock'n'roll twist. From the producers of Love My Way, Spirited, is a blackly funny exploration of love, death and life seen through the lives of a group of people who are extreme, complicated and unique. SUZY is a dentist. She is married to a brilliant but messed up jerk. At one awful dinner party too many - she leaves him. Ever practical, Suzy has long been establishing an escape plan; she moves her two children, Verity and Elis into the penthouse apartment above her dental surgery. She quickly discovers that she has to share her penthouse with Henry, who is no ordinary man. Henry is, apparently, a ghost. HENRY is a British rock star, the lead singer and front man of The Nerve, a successful seventies punk band, who disappeared in mysterious circumstances in Sydney in 1985. Rumour and myth surround his disappearance, with many fans believing he faked his death. To this day fans still report sightings of him. In fact, no one has definitively known until now that Henry is actually dead. Baffled by Henry's existence, Suzy seeks the insight of her younger sister; the lonely, childless, new age therapist JONQUIL. But Suzy soon realises revealing the existence of Henry to anyone will lead her to being labelled crazy. Henry awakens from 20 years of deathly slumber when Suzy and her kids move into the apartment. Initially he struggles to understand what is happening to him. What karmic crimes could have left him stuck locking horns for eternity with an uptight dentist in the Antipodes? Meanwhile, Suzy's husband, STEVE a brilliant, blue-blooded trustafarian with more ideas than sense, dedicates most of his time to either sabotaging his ex-wife's attempts at independence or concocting plans to woo her back. Henry and Suzy are poles apart - a truly odd couple thrown together by fate and circumstance.