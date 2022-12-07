Spirited Away by the Wolf

Not Available

Is it a god (kami)? Or a wolf (ookami)? A secret law in the old part of town ... brings together dread and mystery. It is the summer of Shouwa 58, 1983. Ten stories, intertwined by the idle thoughts of people caught in repeating nightmares ... what could possibly be the truth therein!? A 16 year old boy, Kuzumi Hiroshi, started to live in a new town that is located in the mountains. The town is separated into new and old streets by the river, and many mysterious local cultures still remain. Although confused and enjoying his new life, one person kept her distance from him: class committee member Kushinada Nemura. In their few encounters she gave him a word of advice: “Stay away from the old streets”.