Spirits of the Jaguar

Not Available

From the violent collision of continents a bridge was built between two worlds. This four-part mini-series is the story of Central America and the Caribbean, a tale where fantastic creatures walk the borders between reality and magic, where once great empires found their gods in the potent forces of nature. Amid volcanoes, jungles, deserts, and reefs, we enter the legendary kingdoms of the Mayas and Aztecs where each creature -- from monkey to snake, turtle to flamingo -- is ruled by the all powerful spirit of the jaguar.