"Splatalot" is a medieval-themed mess ... literally. Each episode 12 thrill-seeking teens, known as the attackers, enter the show's castle-themed obstacle course, which includes a sludge-filled moat, and take on the six medieval gladiators, known as defenders. The teams compete in three rounds with the ultimate goal of stealing a crown, which the defenders are tasked with protecting. The winning contestant is crowned Prince or Princess of Splatalot.