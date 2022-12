Not Available

The series is about a 15-year-old girl named Ella Rosen, who begins high school along with her best friend, Omer Teneh. Grin high school is managed by Amnon Grin, a cold and stone-hearted person, who is secretly the head of "The Order of Blood" - An order which was founded 1000 years ago, and its purpose is to cleanse the world of vampires.