A Pomeranian is lifted up as her owners dance at her very own lavish "bark mitzvah." A pair of potbellied pigs get the red-door treatment from a "pig-tician" at a pig spa and resort. Fawned-over ferrets are dressed up for a costume contest at an annual ferret fashion show. These are just some of the real-life, over-the-top examples of the excessive and extravagant lengths to which some pet owners will go for their furry, feathered and sometimes fanged friends. Nat Geo WILD spotlights some of the most outrageous and hilarious examples of pets that are completely and utterly spoiled rotten by owners who know it, and own it, in the wildly fun new series Spoiled Rotten Pets, hosted by Beth Stern, premiering Saturday, April 20, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.